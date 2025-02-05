Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Sold by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM reduced its position in shares of Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM’s holdings in Nova were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Nova during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Nova by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Nova by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,169,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,358,000 after buying an additional 11,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Nova by 352.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Nova from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upgraded Nova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Nova in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.33.

NASDAQ:NVMI opened at $241.51 on Wednesday. Nova Ltd. has a 1 year low of $144.64 and a 1 year high of $266.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $211.84 and a 200-day moving average of $204.84.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

