Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management lessened its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Novartis were worth $4,312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in shares of Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Novartis by 503.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Trading Up 0.0 %

NVS opened at $105.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.41. Novartis AG has a 1-year low of $92.35 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.18. Novartis had a return on equity of 37.79% and a net margin of 23.56%. Analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Novartis from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Novartis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.38.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

Recommended Stories

