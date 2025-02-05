Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.03% and a return on equity of 86.32%. Novo Nordisk A/S updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $3.91 on Wednesday, reaching $86.53. The company had a trading volume of 8,258,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,251,293. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $78.17 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $112.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 29th. UBS Group upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

