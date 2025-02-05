Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund (NYSE:NVG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.62. 650,283 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 532,595. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.51 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.82.

Insider Transactions at Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund

In other Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund news, VP David J. Lamb bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $37,320. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody’s, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

