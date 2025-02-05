Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Announces Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:NUW)

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE:NUW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share on Monday, March 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund Price Performance

NUW traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.78. 75,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,332. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund has a 52-week low of $13.23 and a 52-week high of $14.38.

About Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in the securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

