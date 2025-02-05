Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.
Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years.
Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Stock Up 0.3 %
Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $11.97.
Insider Activity at Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Advanced Micro Devices Bottoms Out: Nowhere to Go But Up in 2025
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Market Volatility Creates Opportunity in These 3 Value Stocks
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Visa and Mastercard Remain Strong Plays as Consumers Keep Swiping
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.