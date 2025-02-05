Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.119 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years.

Get Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund alerts:

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund stock opened at $10.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.23. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $11.97.

Insider Activity at Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 25,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total value of $289,407.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,398,187 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,132.37. The trade was a 0.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 340,047 shares of company stock worth $3,838,178.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.