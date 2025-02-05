Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 28.9% per year over the last three years.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Price Performance

JQC stock traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $5.57. The company had a trading volume of 493,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,042. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day moving average is $5.73. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $5.94.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

