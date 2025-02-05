Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG) Sets New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $86.89 and last traded at $85.96, with a volume of 62213 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.88.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NULG. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $168,000.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

