Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.
Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NOM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.58. 1,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,190. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $12.25.
About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund
