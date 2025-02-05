Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0675 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NOM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.58. 1,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,190. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 12 month low of $9.83 and a 12 month high of $12.25.

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

