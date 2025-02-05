Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on March 3rd

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, March 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of NYSE:JMM opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.13. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $6.47.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Advanced Micro Devices Bottoms Out: Nowhere to Go But Up in 2025
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Market Volatility Creates Opportunity in These 3 Value Stocks
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Visa and Mastercard Remain Strong Plays as Consumers Keep Swiping
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.