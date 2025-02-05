Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) to Issue Dividend of $0.03 on March 3rd

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.029 per share on Monday, March 3rd. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JMM opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average is $6.13. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a 52 week low of $5.78 and a 52 week high of $6.47.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

