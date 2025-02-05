Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

NMI stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.80. 23,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,979. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $10.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.82.

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

