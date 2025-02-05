Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has increased its dividend by an average of 5.9% annually over the last three years.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance

NYSE:NXN traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.68. 14,395 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,922. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.82. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $10.98 and a one year high of $12.40.

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

