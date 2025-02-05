Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQPGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.078 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.6% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NQP traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.60. 76,043 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,984. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02.

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 72,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.84, for a total transaction of $861,584.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,024,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,491,725.76. This trade represents a 1.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher.

