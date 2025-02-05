NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Paragon Capital Management Inc.

Paragon Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 185 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 13.3% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in NVR by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in NVR by 66.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the period. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in NVR by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 53 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVR shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered NVR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NVR from $9,245.00 to $8,570.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of NVR from $10,800.00 to $10,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NVR from $8,750.00 to $8,900.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9,356.67.

In other news, Director David A. Preiser sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9,302.64, for a total value of $2,325,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,330.96. This represents a 51.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVR opened at $7,775.53 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8,379.39 and a 200-day moving average of $8,878.34. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7,166.90 and a twelve month high of $9,964.77. The firm has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.20.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $139.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $132.63 by $7.30. NVR had a return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 16.34%. Analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 512.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 11th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

