Nvwm LLC Acquires 1,618 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Nvwm LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BND opened at $72.27 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $70.37 and a one year high of $75.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.36.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.2348 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

