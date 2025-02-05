Nvwm LLC Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Nvwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Comcast by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 832,594 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $34,810,000 after purchasing an additional 132,442 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Comcast by 5.5% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 786,946 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $32,871,000 after acquiring an additional 41,061 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,058 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. City Center Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 4.7% during the third quarter. City Center Advisors LLC now owns 12,102 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Comcast by 13.9% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $33.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.97. The stock has a market cap of $128.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast Increases Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 13.09%. Analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.88%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 25,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,620.83. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 534,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,779,218.91. This represents a 4.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 234,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $10,002,234.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,669,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $284,539,128.48. This represents a 3.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $44.50 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Comcast from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America cut Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.13.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

