Nvwm LLC Has $7.07 Million Stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,663 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Nvwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 373.6% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 109,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after buying an additional 86,414 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,678,000. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 11,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 56,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 6,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 155.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS:VUSB opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day moving average is $49.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.2123 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

