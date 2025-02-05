Nvwm LLC Makes New Investment in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments during the third quarter worth $25,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FOUR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark lowered shares of Shift4 Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Shift4 Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Shift4 Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Shift4 Payments from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.24.

Shift4 Payments Trading Down 0.8 %

FOUR opened at $118.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.32 and its 200-day moving average is $93.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.87 and a 52-week high of $123.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jordan Frankel sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $495,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 222,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,991,309.12. The trade was a 2.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider James J. Whalen sold 1,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.07, for a total value of $147,764.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 37,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,585.23. This trade represents a 3.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,462 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,364 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

About Shift4 Payments

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

