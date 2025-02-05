Nvwm LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Nvwm LLC raised its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 361 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for 1.0% of Nvwm LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $3,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. iA Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 125.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EMB opened at $90.57 on Wednesday. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $93.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.14.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.4409 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

