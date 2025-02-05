Nvwm LLC Raises Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Nvwm LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Burkett Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1,229.6% in the fourth quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Nicole J. Daggs sold 4,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total value of $302,808.99. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,193,401.44. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEE. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on NextEra Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.85.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.6 %

NEE opened at $69.92 on Wednesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.95 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $143.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.58.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.