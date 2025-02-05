Nvwm LLC Sells 1,120 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Nvwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Stratos Investment Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Investment Management LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 88,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 309,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,584,000 after purchasing an additional 32,145 shares during the period. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Members Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Members Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,495,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,303,000 after buying an additional 495,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST opened at $50.43 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.52.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

