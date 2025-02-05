Nvwm LLC Sells 130 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

Nvwm LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 332,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,551,000 after buying an additional 90,648 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 175.3% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 578.6% in the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 18,874 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIL opened at $91.45 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.61. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 1-year low of $91.29 and a 1-year high of $91.83.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

