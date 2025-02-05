NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:SRV)

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 55.4% annually over the last three years.

NYSE:SRV traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.20. The stock had a trading volume of 28,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,132. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average of $44.23. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $50.61.

In other news, insider John Alban sold 1,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $48,788.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO John M. Musgrave acquired 773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.80 per share, for a total transaction of $32,311.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,371. The trade was a 33.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 968 shares of company stock worth $40,462.

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.

