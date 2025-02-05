NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:SRV)

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (NYSE:SRV – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 55.4% annually over the last three years.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Stock Up 1.0 %
NYSE:SRV traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.20. The stock had a trading volume of 28,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,132. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average of $44.23. NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund has a one year low of $34.10 and a one year high of $50.61.
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund Company Profile
NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Swank Capital, LLC. The fund is managed by Swank Energy Income Advisors L.P. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe with a focus in United States. The fund typically invests in MLPs, Other Natural Resource Companies, and global commodities.
