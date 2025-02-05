NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.54

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 96.6% per year over the last three years.
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NXG stock opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.98. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $34.31 and a fifty-two week high of $53.84.
About NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund
NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.
