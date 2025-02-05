NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $250.00 price target on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NXPI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $257.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $287.00 to $252.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $269.85.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $202.40 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $198.21 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $215.21 and a 200 day moving average of $230.83. The firm has a market cap of $51.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.46.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 33.57%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $1.014 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NXP Semiconductors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 387.4% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,294,340 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $550,665,000 after buying an additional 1,823,650 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 67.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,041,129 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $718,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,736 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 337.2% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 939,924 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $225,591,000 after purchasing an additional 724,951 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24,533.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 514,341 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $123,447,000 after purchasing an additional 512,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1,172.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 555,189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $115,396,000 after purchasing an additional 511,553 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

