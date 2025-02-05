Office Properties Income Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:OPINL)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Saturday, March 1st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Office Properties Income Trust Price Performance

Shares of OPINL traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.76. 3,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,769. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

About Office Properties Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

OPI is a national REIT focused on owning and leasing high quality office and mixed-use properties in select growth-oriented U.S. markets. As of December 31, 2023, approximately 64% of OPI’s revenues were from investment grade rated tenants. OPI owned 152 properties as of December 31, 2023, with approximately 20.5 million square feet located in 30 states and Washington, DC In 2023, OPI was named as an Energy Star® Partner of the Year for the sixth consecutive year.

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.