Office Properties Income Trust Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NASDAQ:OPINL)

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3984 per share on Saturday, March 1st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.
Office Properties Income Trust Price Performance
Shares of OPINL traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.76. 3,315 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,769. Office Properties Income Trust has a 1 year low of $9.62 and a 1 year high of $14.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41.
About Office Properties Income Trust
