Old North State Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Old North State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after purchasing an additional 7,902,121 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,924,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,419,000 after buying an additional 2,879,321 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $846,735,000. Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25,687.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,300,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,169 shares during the period. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 46,874.1% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 535,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,282,000 after purchasing an additional 533,896 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $553.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $549.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $530.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $450.54 and a 1 year high of $561.66.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

