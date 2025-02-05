Old North State Wealth Management LLC Has $1.58 Million Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Old North State Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Old North State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jensen Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $793,000. BayBridge Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 566,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,844,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,721,000. Finally, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,769,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 8,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.49, for a total transaction of $2,370,370.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,827,620.89. This represents a 7.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Felitia Lee sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.48, for a total value of $253,255.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,776.32. The trade was a 14.04 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,315 shares of company stock worth $3,782,494 over the last ninety days. 10.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $251.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Marriott International from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Marriott International from $252.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Marriott International from $258.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $233.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $276.35.

Marriott International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $290.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.11 and its 200-day moving average is $259.42. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $204.55 and a 1 year high of $295.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.18% and a negative return on equity of 177.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is 26.36%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

