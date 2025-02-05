Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Purchased by Spirit of America Management Corp NY

Spirit of America Management Corp NY increased its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 30.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,339,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $502,228,000 after purchasing an additional 114,085 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,426,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,589,000 after acquiring an additional 192,465 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,216,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $171,625,000 after acquiring an additional 380,626 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 317.7% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,949,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $160,739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,003,845 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,830,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,893,000 after acquiring an additional 240,006 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on OHI shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.67.

Omega Healthcare Investors Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of OHI stock opened at $37.62 on Wednesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $44.42. The stock has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 6.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 197.06%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

(Free Report)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.