ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Stock Rating Upgraded by US Capital Advisors

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at US Capital Advisors from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for ONEOK’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.38 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Scotiabank started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $109.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on ONEOK from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America started coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.92.

OKE stock opened at $97.03 on Monday. ONEOK has a 1-year low of $67.05 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The firm has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.24 and its 200-day moving average is $97.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,480,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,593,023,000 after purchasing an additional 661,854 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,680,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,242,449,000 after purchasing an additional 138,430 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,751,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,844,000 after buying an additional 11,189 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in ONEOK by 9,439.9% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,230,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,440,000 after buying an additional 3,197,121 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in ONEOK by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,149,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $195,545,000 after buying an additional 277,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

