Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Issues Earnings Results

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Ono Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.64%.
Ono Pharmaceutical Trading Up 10.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS OPHLF opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $16.82. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46.
About Ono Pharmaceutical
