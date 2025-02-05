Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Issues Earnings Results

Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Ono Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 19.64%.

Ono Pharmaceutical Trading Up 10.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS OPHLF opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Ono Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $9.22 and a 12 month high of $16.82. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.46.

About Ono Pharmaceutical

Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers Opdivo Intravenous Infusion and Kyprolis Intravenous Injection for malignant tumors; Emend capsules/Proemend intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; Demser capsules for the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and Mektovi, Velexbru, and Braftovi capsules for malignant tumors, as well as ADLUMIZ tablets for cancer cachexia.

