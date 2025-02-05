OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Sets New 12-Month Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 120405 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on OPAL Fuels from $3.90 to $3.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.78.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $513.30 million, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.53.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). OPAL Fuels had a negative return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $84.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OPAL. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the third quarter worth $430,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP increased its position in OPAL Fuels by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 700,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 101,955 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in OPAL Fuels in the second quarter valued at about $389,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 19.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 41,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 69.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 39,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

