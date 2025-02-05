Optas LLC Increases Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Optas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,744 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Optas LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,075.00 price target (up previously from $980.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $975.00 to $1,090.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $935.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,013.59.

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 1.6 %

COST stock opened at $1,021.86 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $955.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $909.45. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $697.27 and a twelve month high of $1,024.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $453.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.00, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.84.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.25%.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

