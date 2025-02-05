Optas LLC Sells 120 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Optas LLC decreased its position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Optas LLC’s holdings in Tenet Healthcare were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of THC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 3.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.44% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Stock Down 0.5 %
Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $143.91 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.05. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.70 and a fifty-two week high of $171.20.
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
