Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.42 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 2.4% of Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.1% during the 4th quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 20,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 151,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,891,000 after buying an additional 947 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV opened at $604.69 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $492.59 and a fifty-two week high of $613.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $600.43 and its 200 day moving average is $579.78. The stock has a market cap of $521.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

