Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Shares Down 25.7% – Should You Sell?

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 25.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.19 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00). Approximately 45,048,523 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average daily volume of 17,773,559 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.28 ($0.00).

Oriole Resources Stock Down 4.6 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 0.30. The firm has a market cap of £8.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Oriole Resources

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

