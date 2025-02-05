Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 2.79%. Oscar Health updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Oscar Health Stock Down 8.9 %

Shares of Oscar Health stock opened at $15.27 on Wednesday. Oscar Health has a 1 year low of $12.84 and a 1 year high of $23.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua Kushner bought 276,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.58 per share, with a total value of $3,748,623.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,031,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,324,537.96. This represents a 5.80 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thrive Partners Vii Growth Gp, purchased 420,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.68 per share, for a total transaction of $5,756,803.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,452,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,584,468.08. The trade was a 8.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,055,478 shares of company stock valued at $14,432,852 and have sold 103,610 shares valued at $1,847,519. 25.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

