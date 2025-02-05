Osprey Private Wealth LLC Purchases 300 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Osprey Private Wealth LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,785 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.8% of Osprey Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Osprey Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $350.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.95, for a total transaction of $436,134.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,882. The trade was a 49.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total transaction of $989,121.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,807,201.25. This represents a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,150,857 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $290.00 on Wednesday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $317.90. The company has a market cap of $207.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $291.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $290.15.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.