Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Trading Down 5.1% – Should You Sell?

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) fell 5.1% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $78.65 and last traded at $79.62. 33,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 270,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Oxford Industries from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th.

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OXM

Oxford Industries Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.53.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.20). Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $308.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

Oxford Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th were given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 301.12%.

Insider Transactions at Oxford Industries

In other news, SVP Tracey Hernandez sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total value of $108,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,112.52. This trade represents a 42.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OXM. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Industries by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxford Industries by 223.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Oxford Industries in the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oxford Industries

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; and women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as children's apparel, swim, footwear, and licensed products under the Lilly Pulitzer brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.