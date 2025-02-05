Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.62 and last traded at $34.54, with a volume of 36484 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.52.
The company has a market cap of $753.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.
The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.
