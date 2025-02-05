Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.62 and last traded at $34.54, with a volume of 36484 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.52.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a market cap of $753.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.27.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.0502 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 27th.

Institutional Trading of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

About Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock. Team Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF ( NASDAQ:COWG Free Report ) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Team Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Team Financial Group LLC owned 1.60% of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF worth $3,769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

