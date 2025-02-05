Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 41.90 ($0.52) and last traded at GBX 41.85 ($0.52), with a volume of 3321038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 40.80 ($0.51).

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 36.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 33.64. The stock has a market cap of £800.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1,390.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.10.

Pan African is an African-focused mid-tier gold producer, with annual production capacity of over 200,000 oz/year from long-life (+20 years) underground mines in the prolific Witwatersrand Basin and the Barberton Greenstone Belt, as well as from low-cost high-margin environmentally remediating surface remining operations.

