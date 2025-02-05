Pan American Silver (TSE:PAAS) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$36.03 and last traded at C$36.00, with a volume of 425553 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$34.65.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, National Bankshares upped their price target on Pan American Silver from C$44.25 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Pan American Silver
Pan American Silver Price Performance
Pan American Silver Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -96.43%.
Insider Transactions at Pan American Silver
In other news, Senior Officer Guido Mastropietro sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.54, for a total transaction of C$47,314.95. Also, Senior Officer Ignacio Llerena Couturier sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.40, for a total value of C$117,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 5,797 shares of company stock worth $181,940 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.
About Pan American Silver
Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pan American Silver
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Must-Have ETFs Set to Dominate This Quarter
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Seeking Stability? These 3 Stocks Offer Strong Potential
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- Trade War Bargain Stocks: Top 3 Picks Too Good to Pass Up
Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.