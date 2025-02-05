Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 51.80 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51.70 ($0.65), with a volume of 6969889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.62).
Pantheon Resources Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of £620.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3,070.00 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 32.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 23.62.
About Pantheon Resources
Pantheon’s stated objective is to demonstrate sustainable market recognition of a value of $5-$10/bbl of recoverable resources by end 2028.
