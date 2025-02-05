Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shares of Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 51.80 ($0.65) and last traded at GBX 51.70 ($0.65), with a volume of 6969889 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 50 ($0.62).

Pantheon Resources Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £620.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3,070.00 and a beta of -0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.69, a quick ratio of 20.28 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 32.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 23.62.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources plc is an AIM listed Oil & Gas company focused on developing the Ahpun and Kodiak fields located on state land on the Alaska North Slope (“ANS”), onshore USA where, following issue of the new leases, it will have a 100% working interest in c. 259,000 acres. Certified contingent resources attributable to these projects exceeds 1 billion barrels of marketable liquids, located adjacent to Alaska’s Trans Alaska Pipeline System (“TAPS”).

Pantheon’s stated objective is to demonstrate sustainable market recognition of a value of $5-$10/bbl of recoverable resources by end 2028.

Further Reading

