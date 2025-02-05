Paragon Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Paragon Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flavin Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,259,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,558,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,258,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ONEQ opened at $77.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $59.98 and a one year high of $79.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.02.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Increases Dividend

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a $0.168 dividend. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

