Paragon Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Paragon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the period. DXC Technology accounts for approximately 1.5% of Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 4.7% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,140,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,915,000 after purchasing an additional 899,510 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in DXC Technology by 4,893.5% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 669,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,378,000 after purchasing an additional 656,167 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in DXC Technology by 352.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 625,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,935,000 after purchasing an additional 487,072 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in DXC Technology by 2,380.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 142,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 136,759 shares during the period. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $2,414,000. 96.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DXC shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.38.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.65. DXC Technology has a one year low of $14.78 and a one year high of $24.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.70.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 0.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

