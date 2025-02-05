Paragon Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Paragon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 122,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,068 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 8.8% of Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Paragon Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $11,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. PSI Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,128 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,097,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $93.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.13. The stock has a market cap of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.02 and a 12-month high of $99.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.2964 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

