Paragon Capital Management Inc. Invests $1.26 Million in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Paragon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,257,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 86,013.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 880,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,078,000 after acquiring an additional 879,916 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,489,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 296.7% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 136,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,338,000 after buying an additional 102,198 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18,342.0% in the third quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 75,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,874,000 after buying an additional 75,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,902,404 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,153,603,000 after buying an additional 61,277 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ REGN opened at $697.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $719.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $918.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $76.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.08. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $642.00 and a 12 month high of $1,211.20.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.21 by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $11.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%.

Several research firms recently commented on REGN. Bernstein Bank reduced their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,150.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,260.00 to $1,215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Leerink Partners dropped their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $980.00 to $862.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $983.65.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

