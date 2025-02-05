PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.150-1.170 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PayPal also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.950-5.100 EPS.

PayPal Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,535,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,874,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. PayPal has a 52 week low of $55.77 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.39.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on PYPL. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.29.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

PayPal Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.