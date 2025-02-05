PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.150-1.170 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of -. PayPal also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 4.950-5.100 EPS.
PayPal Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,535,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,874,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. PayPal has a 52 week low of $55.77 and a 52 week high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $79.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.39.
PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 23.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL
PayPal Company Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PayPal
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- 3 Must-Have ETFs Set to Dominate This Quarter
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Seeking Stability? These 3 Stocks Offer Strong Potential
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Trade War Bargain Stocks: Top 3 Picks Too Good to Pass Up
Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.