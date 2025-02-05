PBCO Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PBCO) Announces Dividend of $0.23

PBCO Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PBCO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, February 4th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.229 per share on Wednesday, March 5th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.

PBCO Financial Stock Up 1.3 %

OTCMKTS:PBCO traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024. PBCO Financial has a twelve month low of $11.04 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $76.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04.

PBCO Financial (OTCMKTS:PBCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter.

About PBCO Financial

PBCO Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for People's Bank of Commerce that provides commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in Southern Oregon. The company offers checking and savings accounts. It also provides home loans; home equity lines of credit; consumer loans and credit lines; home lot and construction, auto, recreational vehicle, boat, and personal loans; personal lines of credit; commercial loans and lines of credit; and small business – SBA/government loans.

