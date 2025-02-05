PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12), Zacks reports. PC Connection had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.30%.
PC Connection Trading Down 1.5 %
NASDAQ CNXN traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $71.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,265. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.67. PC Connection has a 52 week low of $57.47 and a 52 week high of $77.19.
Insider Transactions at PC Connection
In other PC Connection news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,750 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,500. This represents a 6.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 56.50% of the company’s stock.
PC Connection Company Profile
PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.
